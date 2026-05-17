BJP Launches Nationwide 'Mera Bharat, Mera Yogdan' Campaign After PM Modi's Save Fuel Appeal

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 17 (IANS) The BJP has launched a nationwide campaign called 'Mera Bharat, Mera Yogdan' on Sunday, following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to citizens to reduce fuel consumption amid the ongoing global energy crisis caused by the conflict in West Asia.

The primary goal of this public awareness campaign is to motivate citizens to prioritise national interests, conserve energy, and adopt simpler lifestyles by changing their daily habits.

As part of this initiative, party leaders and workers will respond to the Prime Minister's appeal, incorporating these principles into the party's programs.

Furthermore, citizens across the country will be encouraged to refrain from purchasing gold, postpone non-essential foreign travel, and support 'Swadeshi' products.

PM Modi, along with several Union Ministers, Chief Ministers and multiple administrative wings of the Centre and state governments, have started adopting fuel-saving measures.

Several ministers and leaders, acting on PM Modi's appeal, have opted for alternatives such as Metro travel, electric vehicles and have reduced their convoy sizes in an effort to conserve fuel and promote energy-saving practices.

In NDA-ruled states, leaders have significantly downsized their convoys following the Prime Minister's appeal.

The general population and party members are encouraged to increase the use of carpooling, the metro, and public transportation, avoiding the use of private cars at least one day each week.

There is a strong push for utilising online or virtual meetings and implementing 'work from home' policies for 1-2 days each week to minimise fuel and power usage.

A goal has been established to cut power and fuel usage by 50 per cent in BJP offices nationwide.

Citizens are called upon to decrease their consumption of edible oil by 10 per cent. Additionally, there is a request to reduce the use of chemical fertilisers by half and to advocate for natural and organic farming practices.

To foster simplicity, directives have been issued to lower attendance at welcome events and constrain the number of vehicles in leaders' convoys.

The nationwide response from political leaders comes at a time when rising geopolitical tensions and the continuing conflict in West Asia have intensified concerns regarding global fuel supplies and energy security.