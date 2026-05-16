Egypt's Al- Sisi Directs Mapping, Development Of State Endowments To Attract New Investments

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi has directed the comprehensive documentation and optimal use of the country's endowment properties to enhance their contribution to the national economy, the presidency said.

During discussions at the Strategic Command in the New Administrative Capital, Sisi reviewed the Egyptian Endowments Authority's plans to upgrade its real estate assets.

Minister of Endowments Usama Al-Azhary outlined ongoing efforts to create precise topographic and digital maps of the properties. The strategy includes cooperating with specialised companies and private real estate developers to introduce new investment activities and capitalise on promising commercial opportunities, according to Presidency Spokesperson Ambassador Mohammed El-Shennawy.

In the same session, Al-Sisi stressed the utmost importance of developing Historic Cairo. He ordered an inventory and the comprehensive upgrade of related buildings to the highest standards, aiming to transform the district into a global tourist and cultural destination, El-Shenawy added.

In a concurrent review of state infrastructure plans, the president instructed the Armed Forces Engineering Authority to expedite the completion of ongoing service and development projects. During a separate meeting on Saturday, Al-Sisi emphasised that completing these projects, which are being executed under cooperation protocols with various government bodies, is vital for improving public services and achieving Egypt's sustainable development goals.

The discussions were attended by Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces and Minister of Defence and Military Production Lieutenant General Ashraf Salem Zaher, Presidential Advisor for Urban Planning Major General Amir Sayed Ahmed, Head of the Armed Forces Financial Affairs Authority Major General Khaled Abdullah, Head of the Armed Forces Engineering Authority Major General A.H. Walid Aref, and Assistant Chief of Staff for Engineering Projects Major General Ahmed Fouda.