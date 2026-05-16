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Egypt Warns Of Declining Air Quality As Dust Storms Expected Across Several Regions

Egypt Warns Of Declining Air Quality As Dust Storms Expected Across Several Regions


2026-05-16 11:06:20
(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt's Ministry of Local Development and Environment has warned of deteriorating air quality as dust-laden winds are forecast to affect several parts of the country on May 17 and 18.

In a statement, the ministry said its air pollution early warning system indicated that strong winds carrying sand and dust are expected to impact parts of Upper Egypt, the Western Desert and exposed areas of Greater Cairo, particularly along desert roads and open spaces.

Local Development and Environment Minister Manal Awad said reports issued by the ministry in coordination with the Egyptian Meteorological Authority suggest that weather conditions may lead to intermittent declines in air quality and visibility, especially during evening and nighttime hours.

She added that conditions are expected to gradually improve beginning Monday evening.

Awad urged elderly people and individuals suffering from respiratory illnesses or sinus conditions to avoid outdoor activities during periods of strong winds and elevated dust levels in order to minimise potential health risks.

The ministry also said its central operations room remains on continuous alert to receive public complaints related to air pollution and monitor developments in weather conditions.

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Daily News Egypt

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