Egypt's Hajj Medical Mission Delivers More Than 5,300 Healthcare Services To Pilgrims

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egypt's Ministry of Health and Population said the country's Hajj medical mission has provided 5,344 healthcare services to Egyptian pilgrims in Saudi Arabia since their arrival, while confirming that no infectious disease outbreaks have been recorded.

In a statement, the ministry said Egyptian medical teams continue to deliver preventive and treatment services around the clock in Mecca and Medina to safeguard pilgrims' health throughout the Hajj season.

Health Ministry spokesperson Hossam Abdel Ghaffar said Egyptian authorities are closely monitoring pilgrims' health conditions in coordination with Saudi health officials, noting that all reported cases remain stable.

Ahmed Mostafa, head of Egypt's Hajj medical mission, said 946 medical services were provided on Friday alone, including 776 services through clinics in Mecca and 170 through clinics in Medina.

He added that 21 Egyptian pilgrims are currently receiving treatment in Saudi hospitals. Of those, 13 cases are in Mecca, including eight patients in inpatient wards, four in intermediate care and one in intensive care.

In Medina, eight Egyptian pilgrims remain hospitalised, including six in inpatient wards and two in intensive care units.

Mostafa said the medical mission continues to monitor all hospitalised cases closely, praising the quality of healthcare and support provided by Saudi medical institutions to Egyptian pilgrims.

The ministry added that it will maintain close health monitoring of pilgrims and continue coordination with Saudi authorities throughout the Hajj season to ensure their safety and wellbeing.