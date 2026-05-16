WHO Declares Ebola Outbreak In Congo, Uganda Global Public Health Emergency

MENAFN - IANS) Geneva, May 17 (IANS) The World Health Organisation on Sunday determined that the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda constitutes a "public health emergency of international concern."

The WHO said on social media platform X that the outbreak, caused by the Bundibugyo virus, does not meet the criteria of a pandemic emergency.

The Director-General of WHO expresses his gratitude to the leadership of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda for their commitment to take necessary and vigorous actions to bring the event under control, as well as for their frankness in assessing the risk posed by this event to other States Parties, hence allowing the global community to take necessary preparedness actions.

In his determination the Director-General of WHO has considered, inter alia, information provided by the States Parties – the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda – scientific principles as well as the available scientific evidence and other relevant information; and assessed the risk to human health, the risk of international spread of disease and of the risk of interference with international traffic.

Earlier, hundreds of suspected cases have been reported in Ituri Province, according to the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), Xinhua news agency reported.

Preliminary tests by the National Institute of Biomedical Research detected the virus in 13 of 20 samples, Africa CDC said in a statement, citing consultations with the DRC's Ministry of Health and National Public Health Institute.

About 246 suspected cases and 65 deaths have been recorded, mainly in Mongwalu and Rwampara, with four deaths among confirmed cases. Suspected cases have also been reported in Bunia.

Africa CDC warned of a high risk of further spread due to urban settings, population movement, mining activities, insecurity, and proximity to Uganda and South Sudan.

The agency is convening an urgent meeting on Friday afternoon with health authorities from the DRC, Uganda and South Sudan, as well as key international partners, to strengthen cross-border coordination, surveillance and response efforts.