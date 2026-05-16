Parag Tyagi On Black Magic Involvement In Shefali Jariwala's Demise: Certain Things Felt Unnatural

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 17 (IANS) Actress Katrina Kaif marked husband Vicky Kaushal's first birthday with their 'little angel' Vihaan with a heartfelt post.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, Parag said that certain things felt extremely unnatural to him. However, he pointed out that he does not blame anyone and has left everything to God.

The 'Pavitra Rishta' actor was asked, "During an interview, you had mentioned that there may have been some negative energy or black magic involved. Your statement became widely discussed. What made you feel that way?

To this, Parag shared, "There were certain things that felt very unfortunate and unnatural to me. We were extremely health-conscious. We used to get regular blood tests and health check-ups done every few months. At that time, I was already spiritually connected and deeply devoted to Lord Hanuman."

"During that phase, I strongly felt that something was not right, although I could not fully understand it then. Over time, between 2021 and 2024, I started understanding many things more deeply. I personally felt that something unnatural had happened," he further explained.

Parag clarified that he does not blame anyone.

"I believe in God, karma, and divine timing. I connect with God every single day, and I believe that when the right time comes, the truth will reveal itself naturally. I leave everything in God's hands," he concluded.

When asked if work has helped him stay emotionally strong during this difficult phase of his life, Parag shared, "People often say you should stay busy, but constantly staying busy can also become a form of escapism. No one can work twenty-four hours a day".

The 'Jodha Akbar' actor revealed that the one thing that truly helped him was "spirituality and our Sanatan philosophy".

"When you connect with spirituality, it does not make you forget your pain, but it gives you the strength to deal with it," he added.

"Today's youth often lose themselves either in excessive work or in distractions and desires. Both can misguide a person for some time. Real strength comes from spirituality, faith, culture, and inner connection with God, regardless of which religion you belong to," concluded Parag.