Local Body Poll Buzz Triggers Shift To TVK As DMK, AIADMK Leaders Begin Switching Sides

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, May 17 (IANS) With anticipation building over the announcement of Tamil Nadu's urban local body elections, the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is witnessing an influx of leaders and functionaries from both the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), particularly in the western belt of the state.

Political observers and party insiders believe the trend reflects changing political calculations following TVK's rapid rise in the Assembly elections.

Sources within the two major opposition parties said the movement of local leaders towards the ruling party has emerged as a growing concern in recent weeks.

According to insiders, the development had earlier triggered discussions over possible political strategies to counter TVK's expanding influence following its strong electoral performance.

Several prominent figures have already crossed over to the ruling party. Among those who recently joined TVK are DMK state-level functionary Ellapalayam R. Sivakumar from Erode district, Namakkal East district treasurer A.K. Balachandar, and former Rasipuram municipality councillors Ramkumar and“Gate” Thangavel.

From the AIADMK side, former Minister K.V. Ramalingam also joined TVK in the presence of senior Minister K.A. Sengottaiyan.

Political sources believe these defections may represent only the beginning of a larger shift. Functionaries from southern, western and central districts are reportedly considering similar moves, encouraged by TVK's growing organisational strength and the perception that the party's political influence continues to expand after assuming office.

The expected local body elections are said to be a major factor behind the changing political equations. Grassroots leaders are reportedly reassessing their political prospects amid a widespread perception that TVK could replicate its Assembly election performance in municipal and local-level contests as well.

“There is a feeling among several local leaders that if elections are announced immediately, the ruling party could repeat its Assembly success at the local level too. That perception is driving many functionaries toward TVK,” a source familiar with the developments said.

In the recent Assembly election, TVK emerged as the single largest party by winning 108 seats and later formed the government with support from Congress, CPI, CPI(M), VCK and IUML. DMK secured 59 seats while AIADMK won 47 seats in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly.