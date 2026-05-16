India-Netherlands Ties Get 'Unparalleled Momentum', Says PM Modi

As India sharpens its partnerships in Europe, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed the recent outcomes with the Netherlands and highlighted how they reflected an expanding relationship spanning several sectors with long-term strategic and economic significance.

In a post on X, he said that the varied outcomes will add deeper momentum to the ties and will give a boost to the growth and prosperity of the nations. "These are substantive and important outcomes that will add unparalleled momentum to the friendship between India and the Netherlands. These outcomes cover many sectors and will enhance growth and prosperity for our nations," he said.

These are substantive and important outcomes that will add unparalleled momentum to the friendship between India and the Netherlands. These outcomes cover many sectors and will enhance growth and prosperity for our nations. - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 16, 2026

Key Agreements and Outcomes

India and the Netherlands arrived at 17 wide-ranging lists of outcomes during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. These include the roadmap for Strategic Partnership (2026-2030), restitution of Chola copper plates, MoU on mobility and migration, and MoU between TATA Electronics and ASML to support semiconductor Fab in Dholera.

Other areas include the establishment of a Joint Working Group under the renewed Memorandum of Understanding MoU on Co-operation in the Field of Renewable Energy; establishment of the Indo-Dutch Center of Excellence on Training in Dairy at the Center of Excellence for Animal Husbandry (CEAH), Bengaluru and a Joint Declaration between the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Government of India, and the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Food Security and Nature of the Netherlands on Collaboration in Animal Husbandry and Dairying.

Dutch PM Hails 'Great Milestone'

On Saturday, Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten described the newly announced strategic partnership between India and the Netherlands as a "great milestone" and underscored that shared values such as democracy, good governance and international legal order are facing increasing pressure globally.

Speaking during delegation-level talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Jetten said the strategic partnership would further deepen bilateral cooperation across multiple sectors and help both countries drive ambitious innovation. (ANI)

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