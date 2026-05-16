Donald Trump As James Bond? The White House Has A Suggestion As 007 Auditions Open

MENAFN - Live Mint) With the search for the next James Bond officially underway, the White House has a suggestion of its own to fill the role of Ian Fleming's iconic British secret agent 007 - US President Donald Trump.

Amazon MGM Studios has hired acclaimed casting director Nina Gold to find a successor to Daniel Craig. The new actor will headline one of global cinema's most enduring franchises with a screen history stretching back to 1962.

Trump as Bond?

In an X post, the White House shared a 007-styled poster showing Trump in a tuxedo holding a gun, overlaid with "MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN" and "007" branding alongside its logo.

This is not the first time the White House has posted an AI-generated graphic featuring Trump on its official handle; the administration has used several movie references and meme-style content since Trump took charge.

The US President himself shares several AI-generated images and videos, sometimes even reimagining himself as“doctor” Jesus and even the Golden era of Gaza under him.

| Trump finds fan-made AI picture of Jesus embracing him 'quite nice' How did netizens react?

Social media users were not thrilled to see White House pushing for Trump as the next Bond, even if it was just satirical.

“They're doing anything to market him and make him likeable again, but it's not going to work. He messed up,” a user said.

Another added,“Countries are not made great by shit posting while your family and billionaires raid what's left of this nation. Every president before you, even Hoover, was better than you.”

“Make America Great Again by posting Facebook uncle tier AI images every 6 hours. This is what the people voted for. Not all those promises Trump made during his campaign trail,” said another user.

“White House posting James Bond edits while inflation is hurting Americans, allies don't trust them anymore, and global diplomacy is a mess. Bro thinks he's 007 but the script looks more like a parody at this point,” a user said.

A netizen suggested Trump would be“better suited as a Bond villain” but said he lacks the intelligence for that.“Donald Trump would be better suited as a Bond villain. He checks all of the boxes, except for intelligence. So maybe not quite the Bond villain. But a villain nonetheless.”

“ok so he went from being Jesus (doctor) to 007, i dont know if because of his age he is starting to have dementia. someone please give him his meds,” said another netizen.

The comment section was filled with alternate versions of the White House 007-poster, and of Trump reimagined in different roles.

Hunt for the next James Bond on

In a statement to Variety, Amazon MGM Studios said that the search for the next James Bond is underway.“While we don't plan to comment on specific details during the casting process, we're excited to share more news with 007 fans as soon as the time is right.”

The creative team for the upcoming project, tentatively called Bond 26, is already in place.

Denis Villeneuve, the acclaimed French-Canadian director of“Dune”, will helm the project from a script by "Peaky Blinders" scribe Steven Knight.

Amy Pascal and David Heyman will produce, with Villeneuve's wife and creative partner Tanya Lapointe serving as executive producer.

Last year, Amazon MGM announced a landmark joint venture with longtime Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, gaining creative control of the iconic franchise.

Daniel Craig played 007 across five films - "Casino Royale" (2006), "Quantum of Solace" (2008), "Skyfall" (2012), "Spectre" (2015) and "No Time to Die" (2021). Before him, the role was held by Pierce Brosnan, Timothy Dalton, Roger Moore, George Lazenby and Sean Connery.