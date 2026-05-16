Hajj 2026: 8 Key Rules, Warnings UAE Pilgrims Should Know

As Hajj season approaches, authorities and operators are urging pilgrims to stay cautious amid strict permit regulations and rising concerns over fake campaigns circulating online.

From mandatory Hajj permits to social media scams and unofficial travel offers, here are eight important things UAE residents planning Hajj should keep in mind the following this year:

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1- Hajj permit is mandatory

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has reiterated that pilgrims must obtain an official Hajj permit to enter the holy sites during the pilgrimage season.

The ministry stressed that the 'No Hajj Without a Permit' policy is aimed at protecting the rights of authorised pilgrims and ensuring quality services during Hajj.

2- Violating rules can lead to penalties

Saudi authorities warned that unauthorised pilgrims and those violating Hajj regulations could face legal accountability and penalties.

Officials said unauthorised entries create overcrowding and place additional pressure on public facilities and services during the pilgrimage.

3- Dubai Police warns against fake Hajj ads

Dubai Police recently posted on X warning residents against fraudulent Hajj campaigns circulating on social media platforms.

Authorities cautioned that scammers often advertise guaranteed permits or attractive Hajj packages, collect money from victims and later disappear without providing any legitimate service.

Dubai Police urged residents to verify campaigns before making payments and avoid sharing personal or banking details with unknown entities.

4- Genuine operators should provide Nusuk details

Qaiser Mahmood of Asaa Travels said that pilgrims should expect genuine operators to provide proper documentation and booking details during the Hajj process.

According to him, operators should eventually provide the following:

· Nusuk registration or reference number

· Hajj package confirmation

· Visa processing status

· Accommodation allocation details

5- Be careful if operators make vague promises

Mahmood also advised pilgrims to be cautious if operators use unclear assurances and phrases such as the following:

· No need for Nusuk

· Saudi approval will come after travel

· System will update later

He said such statements should be treated as warning signs by pilgrims before making payments.

6- Verify the company's background

Shihab Perwad from Rehan Al Jazeera Tours and Travels advised residents to thoroughly check the background and credibility of operators before selecting a Hajj package.

He said that pilgrims should verify whether the company has proper licensing, an established office and a reliable track record in handling Hajj arrangements.

7- Be cautious of cheap offers

Perwad also warned residents against suspiciously cheap or unofficial Hajj offers, especially those heavily promoted through social media platforms or messaging apps.

He said many people get attracted to last-minute budget packages without properly verifying whether the arrangements are officially approved.

8- 'Deal only with authorised operators'

Travel operators in the UAE said pilgrims should always deal with authorised Hajj operators and avoid informal arrangements offered through unknown agents or online advertisements.

They advised residents to verify permits, travel approvals and accommodation details before travelling to Saudi Arabia to avoid complications during the pilgrimage season.

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