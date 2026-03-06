ASPI Stock In Spotlight As Company Strengthens US Nuclear Fuel Supply Chain With New Deal



Under the agreement, the unnamed utility will support Quantum Leap Energy's plan to develop advanced nuclear fuel-cycle facilities in the U.S.

The proposed facilities are intended to manufacture high-assay low-enriched uranium (HALEU). The agreement reflects a broader push to expand U.S.-based nuclear fuel production capacity.

ASP Isotopes Inc. (ASPI) announced on Friday that its subsidiary Quantum Leap Energy LLC has signed a memorandum of understanding with a publicly traded U.S. power company that operates nuclear energy plants.

The agreement outlines potential collaboration to strengthen domestic nuclear fuel capabilities and support next-generation reactor technologies in the United States.

Nuclear Fuel Production Expansion

Under the preliminary agreement, the unnamed utility will explore ways to support Quantum Leap Energy's plan to develop advanced nuclear fuel cycle facilities within the U.S.

The planned sites would focus on producing specialized uranium fuels. The proposed facilities are intended to manufacture high-assay low-enriched uranium (HALEU) and low-enriched uranium plus (LEU+).

Both fuels are increasingly viewed as essential for the next generation of nuclear reactors, including small modular reactors that require higher enrichment levels than traditional nuclear plants.

Strengthening Domestic Supply Chains

In addition to supporting future reactor designs, the company expects LEU+ fuel could also be supplied to existing nuclear facilities currently using conventional low-enriched uranium.

The agreement reflects a broader push to expand U.S.-based nuclear fuel production capacity. Demand for enriched uranium is rising as developers work on advanced reactors and small modular designs. Industry participants and policymakers have emphasized the need for domestic production to reduce reliance on overseas suppliers.

In May 2024, the United States passed the Prohibiting Russian Uranium Imports Act, which will stop all nuclear fuel imports from Russia beginning in 2028.

