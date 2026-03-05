403
Pentagon Identifies Final Two US Troops Killed in Kuwait Drone Attack
(MENAFN) US defense officials on Wednesday disclosed the names of the final two American troops who lost their lives in a drone strike in Kuwait during the early phase of the confrontation with Iran.
According to statements from defense authorities, Jeffrey R. O’Brien, 45, from Indianola, Iowa, and Robert M. Marzan, 54, from Sacramento, California, were among six US service members killed when an Iranian drone targeted Port Shuaiba in Kuwait on Saturday.
Officials said Marzan is believed to have died at the site of the strike, noting that a medical examiner will complete the formal identification process.
The Defense Department had previously confirmed the identities of the other four victims: Cody A. Khork, 35, from Winter Haven, Florida; Noah L. Tietjens, 42, from Bellevue, Nebraska; Nicole M. Amor, 39, from White Bear Lake, Minnesota; and Declan J. Coady, 20, from West Des Moines, Iowa.
Port Shuaiba, known primarily as a commercial harbor in Kuwait, also serves an important logistical role for the US military, facilitating the transfer of tactical vehicles and various supplies into the region.
Beyond the fatalities, reports indicate that 18 additional American service members were injured in the attack.
The incident came after joint US-Israeli strikes targeting Iran were launched on Saturday, which reportedly resulted in the deaths of several high-ranking Iranian officials, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
In response, Iran has carried out retaliatory attacks aimed at Gulf states and US military facilities across the region.
