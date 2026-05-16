PM Modi In Netherlands Highlights India's Vibrant, High-Turnout Democracy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday highlighted the vibrancy of Indian democracy and record voter participation in the recently concluded five states/UTs assembly elections while asserting that the country "values the democratic participation" of every citizen.

Speaking during a community programme in the Netherlands' The Hague as part of his ongoing five-nation tour, the Prime Minister asked whether "Jhalmuri had reached the Netherlands". He emphasised that India's democratic participation continues to strengthen with every election cycle.

"Has Jhalmuri reached here? In the recent Assembly elections, voter turnout stood at 80-90%, with a remarkably high participation rate among women. Voting records are being broken every year," PM Modi said. The PM was referring to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) securing a massive victory in West Bengal, Assam and Puducherry while comfortably forming a government. In the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, the BJP secured 207 seats, while the Trinamool Congress (TMC) won 80 seats after ruling the state for 15 years. Suvendu Adhikari took oath as the West Bengal Chief Minister. With this, the BJP got its first-ever CM in the state.

'Aspiration-Driven Journey Empowering Our Democracy'

Drawing attention to rising electoral engagement and increased women's turnout across states, the PM also noted that India's aspiration-driven journey is empowering our democracy. "When people's dreams come true, their trust in democracy also strengthens. Let me give you an example from the recent assembly elections. And in this, women's participation has increased significantly, and this is the trend in every state," he added.

The Prime Minister further stated that the highest voter turnout is a matter of great pride for all citizens, and India values democratic participation. "We feel proud that voting records are being broken every year. India's aspiration-driven journey is empowering our democracy. India values the democratic participation of every citizen. And as the mother of democracy, this is a matter of great pride for all of us," he added.

Reiterating the trend across states, he further said, "In fact, this time, West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry witnessed nearly 80-90 per cent voter turnout. Today, voters in India are enthusiastic. We feel proud that voting records are being broken every year."

PM Recalls 'Special' Day of May 16, 2014

Highlighting the significance of the day, the Prime Minister recalled May 16, 2014, when the results of the Lok Sabha elections were announced, when the BJP-led NDA secured a decisive mandate to form a stable and full-majority government after several years of the UPA government under Congress. "Today is May 16, and this day is very special for another reason as well. Twelve years ago today, on May 16, 2014, something special happened. On this very day in 2014, the results of the Lok Sabha elections were announced. After decades, it became certain that a stable and full majority government would be formed in India. That was one day, and this is today's day," the PM said.

'Chose the Path from I to We'

Reflecting on his journey in public life, PM Modi said his work has been driven by a sense of service and public trust. "The faith of crores of Indians does not let me stop, nor does it let me tire," he said, adding, "I chose the path from 'I' to 'we'. Then your happiness became my happiness, and your welfare became my duty."

The Prime Minister noted his long tenure in public office, saying, "13 years as Chief Minister. 12 years as Prime Minister. In the democratic world, for 25 years. The unwavering support of crores and crores of voters. This is a matter of immense good fortune for me."

Prime Minister Modi is on a five-nation tour from May 15 to 20, during which he visited the United Arab Emirates as part of the first leg of the visit. (ANI)

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