Delhi L-G Launches DDA Campaign To Revive 101 Water Bodies

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 16 (IANS) Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Saturday launched the“Jal Sanchay Abhiyaan” of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) focused on the rejuvenation of 101water bodies, an official said.

Sandhu said,“The first phase will prioritise functional ecological restoration through deep desilting and catchment clearance to maximise groundwater recharge during the monsoon season.”

Aligned with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi towards long-term water security, this Abhiyaan seeks to revive Delhi's 'blue lungs' and strengthen the city's ecological resilience, said the Lieutenant Governor.

Sandhu emphasised the importance of reviving Delhi's traditional water bodies to ensure long-term water security, groundwater recharge, and ecological balance in the city.

He stated that the initiative is not merely a beautification exercise, but a focused effort toward ecological restoration and sustainable urban development.

Under Phase I, DDA has identified 101 water bodies for immediate restoration works, with a target completion date of August 30, he said.

In a message on X, Sandhu said,“Directed officials to ensure strict adherence to timelines and maintain the highest standards of execution across all restoration sites. We remain committed to reclaiming Delhi's aquatic heritage and building a greener, more water-secure and ecologically resilient capital.”

“I urge every resident to participate in this movement through 'Jan Bhagidari' and contribute towards a greener, water-secure #ViksitDilli,” said the Lieutenant Governor.

The inauguration ceremony was organised at District Park, Paschim Vihar in West Delhi, in the presence of Area MLA Karnail Singh and DDA Vice Chairman N. Saravana Kumar, said a statement.

Under this initiative, in its first Phase, 101 identified water bodies spread over about 155 hectares (383 acres) will be rejuvenated. These include 22 water bodies in Dwarka Zone, 13 in South Zone, 17 in Rohini Zone, and six in Narela Zone, it said.

Karnail Singh emphasised the need to preserve and protect water bodies for future generations and called the campaign an important step towards a greener and healthier Delhi.

The water body located inside District Park, Paschim Vihar, measuring approximately 1.47 hectares, has also been taken up for rejuvenation under the campaign.