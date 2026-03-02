403
Iran Launches Attacks Against Six US Bases Across Middle East
(MENAFN) Iran has launched attacks against at least six American military installations spread across the Middle East since the United States and Israel began offensive strikes against Tehran on Saturday, according to a New York Times analysis drawing on satellite imagery, authenticated footage, and statements from US military officials.
Saturday's opening wave saw Iran strike the US Navy's Fifth Fleet headquarters in Manama, Bahrain, leaving multiple structures in serious disrepair. Verified footage confirmed the base was engaged by both ballistic missiles and drones, and the surrounding harbor appeared largely emptied of naval vessels at the time of impact. Satellite images captured Sunday revealed that two satellite communications terminals had been obliterated, while several large structures at the compound were either critically damaged or razed entirely.
In Kuwait, Sunday afternoon imagery exposed collapsed rooftops at multiple points within Ali Al Salem Air Base, consistent with reports of an Iranian strike the day prior.
Visual evidence verified by The Times indicated that Iran conducted repeated strikes throughout Saturday and Sunday against the military installation at Erbil International Airport in northern Iraq, where US forces maintain a presence. Plumes of smoke and open flames were seen rising from the compound. By Sunday morning, satellite data confirmed that four structures within one section of the base had been damaged or destroyed, with fires continuing to burn into the early hours of Monday.
Separately, satellite imagery of Jebel Ali Port in Dubai captured Sunday showed smoke ascending from a large building situated within a fenced US Navy recreational zone. While not a formally designated US base, Jebel Ali ranks among the most frequently visited ports by the American naval fleet.
A widely shared video recorded inside Camp Buehring in Kuwait on Sunday captured a drone traversing the installation's airspace before detonating within the perimeter. The precise impact location and the full extent of resulting damage have not been independently confirmed.
Saturday's opening wave saw Iran strike the US Navy's Fifth Fleet headquarters in Manama, Bahrain, leaving multiple structures in serious disrepair. Verified footage confirmed the base was engaged by both ballistic missiles and drones, and the surrounding harbor appeared largely emptied of naval vessels at the time of impact. Satellite images captured Sunday revealed that two satellite communications terminals had been obliterated, while several large structures at the compound were either critically damaged or razed entirely.
In Kuwait, Sunday afternoon imagery exposed collapsed rooftops at multiple points within Ali Al Salem Air Base, consistent with reports of an Iranian strike the day prior.
Visual evidence verified by The Times indicated that Iran conducted repeated strikes throughout Saturday and Sunday against the military installation at Erbil International Airport in northern Iraq, where US forces maintain a presence. Plumes of smoke and open flames were seen rising from the compound. By Sunday morning, satellite data confirmed that four structures within one section of the base had been damaged or destroyed, with fires continuing to burn into the early hours of Monday.
Separately, satellite imagery of Jebel Ali Port in Dubai captured Sunday showed smoke ascending from a large building situated within a fenced US Navy recreational zone. While not a formally designated US base, Jebel Ali ranks among the most frequently visited ports by the American naval fleet.
A widely shared video recorded inside Camp Buehring in Kuwait on Sunday captured a drone traversing the installation's airspace before detonating within the perimeter. The precise impact location and the full extent of resulting damage have not been independently confirmed.
