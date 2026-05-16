J&K: Property Of Drug Peddler Valued At Rs 1.2 Crore Attached

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, May 16 (IANS) Police in J&K's Srinagar district have attached a residential house and land of a drug peddler valued at Rs 1.2 crore.

The police said that during its sustained crackdown against drug trafficking under the ongoing Nasha Mukt Jammu & Kashmir Abhiyan, Srinagar Police has attached an immovable property comprising a double-storeyed residential house along with land worth approximately Rs 1.2 crores situated at Gasoo Hazratbal.

The police said that the property belongs to Maqsood Hussain Khan, son of Abdul Majeed Khan, resident of Banday Lane, Hazratbal, at present Gasoo Hazratbal.

The attachment has been carried out by Police Station Nigeen under the provisions of Section 68(F)(1) of the NDPS Act, 1985, in connection with FIR No. 42/2023 U/S 8/20, 21, 29 NDPS Act of Police Station Nigeen and FIR No. 20/2025 U/S 8/21 NDPS Act of Police Station Ganderbal.

During the course of the investigation, the said property was identified as illegally acquired property linked to illicit drug trafficking activities. Through the attachment order, the owner has been restrained from selling, leasing, transferring, altering, or creating any third-party interest in the said property.

Srinagar Police remains committed towards eradicating the menace of drugs from society and reiterates its resolve to take stringent action against individuals involved in narcotics trafficking.

Citizens are urged to cooperate with police and share information related to drug peddling to make society drug-free.

J&K Police and the security forces have been carrying out aggressive operations against drug smugglers, peddlers and those trading in drugs.

Lt. Governor, Manoj Sinha, on the inauguration of the 100-day-long Nasha Mukt Jammu and Kashmir Abhiyaan, said additional punitive actions like cancellation of driving licence, passport, Aadhaar card and attachment of property created out of funds generated through drug smuggling.