IIT Kanpur-Incubated Startup Inks Pact For India's First 100 Pc Electric Compact Tractor

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 16 (IANS) An SIIC IIT Kanpur-incubated startup, ScaNxt Scientific Technologies, entered into an agreement with two institutions under the Ministry of Science and Technology for the technology transfer of India's first indigenously developed 100 per cent electric compact tractor, a statement has said.

The electric compact tractor, developed with over 90 per cent indigenous components, has been specifically designed for India's small and marginal farmers.

Conventional diesel-based mechanisation models have historically remained economically inaccessible for small land holders, creating a structural productivity gap across rural India.

India's agricultural economy remains heavily dependent on smallholder farmers, with over 86 per cent of farming households operating on less than 2 hectares of land.

The tractor integrates a fully electric drivetrain, Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) functionality capable of powering irrigation pumps and farm equipment, compact operational architecture suited for smaller farms, and simplified controls designed to improve accessibility for women farmers.

“Our Smart Compact EV Tractor will dramatically cut cultivation costs, generate green jobs in rural India, and usher in a new era of precision and prosperous farming,” the ScaNxt team said in the statement.

The development also signalled the emergence of a new category within India's farm mechanisation landscape.

With electric agricultural equipment still at an early stage nationally, the initiative opens opportunities for manufacturing, distribution, servicing, and ecosystem development around sustainable rural mobility solutions.

SIIC IIT Kanpur signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with CSIR-CMERI and the National Research Development Corporation (NRDC) during the Vigyan Tech 2026 exhibition in New Delhi.

Under the agreement, ScaNxt Scientific Technologies will commercialise the technology under its own brand identity, with a focus on creating an affordable, energy-efficient, and scalable mechanisation solution for India's rural economy.

"The agreement reflects the growing maturity of India's translational innovation ecosystem - where publicly funded research, startup entrepreneurship, and institutional incubation are converging to solve large-scale national challenges through indigenous technologies," the statement noted.

-IANS

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