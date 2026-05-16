'What You Learn From Mistakes Is More Important': Shastri Backs Kamboj After Tough Outing Vs LSG

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 16 (IANS) Former Indian cricketer Ravi Shastri has backed Chennai Super Kings (CSK) young pacer Anshul Kamboj after a difficult outing vs Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Shastri believes that the 25-year-old will definitely learn a lot from his mistakes in the match and come back stronger.

Kamboj had a difficult day as Marsh smashed him for four consecutive sixes in one over during a brilliant knock of 90 off 38 balls. The CSK pacer ended with expensive figures of 63 runs in 2.4 overs as LSG chased down 188 in just 16.4 overs.

Speaking about Kamboj's bowling, Shastri said the young fast bowler should have changed his plans once Marsh started attacking the short balls.

“After getting hit for four sixes, what should Anshul Kamboj have done? In my opinion, he should have bowled more yorkers and aimed at the stumps. When you know Marsh is waiting for short balls, either bowl yorkers or bowl bouncers outside the off stump with protection behind. The bouncers should be closer to head height, not chest or waist height, because players like Marsh are very comfortable playing those deliveries,” Shastri told Jio Hotstar.

Former Indian captain, however, said difficult moments help young cricketers improve.

“If he had not been hit for four sixes, he would not have learned from it. Everyone makes mistakes, but learning from them is the most important thing,” he added.

Despite the defeat, Shastri said CSK should take positives from the game after posting 187/5 on a pitch that was not very easy for batting.

Kartik Sharma scored 71 while Shivam Dube made an unbeaten 32 to help CSK recover after early wickets from Akash Singh.

“I would still take positives from this game for CSK. This was not an easy wicket, and they still scored 187. Sanju Samson and Ruturaj Gaikwad did not score many runs, so if they come back into form, it will help the team a lot.

“The bowlers will also learn what lengths to bowl on pitches like this. In Chennai, they know the conditions much better and will be stronger at home.”

Shastri said the defeat should be seen as a learning experience ahead of CSK's next match against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

“I see this as an off day, but also a game that gave them many lessons. I feel CSK will come back well in the next game,” he added.

Meanwhile, after this loss, CSK are currently placed at sixth position in the points table with 12 points in 12 matches, and they would now have to win both their remaining matches to have a good chance at securing their birth in the playoffs.