'We Are Well Prepared To Handle Pressure,' Says Indian Women's Hockey Team Captain Salima Tete Ahead Of Australia Tour

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 16 (IANS) As the Indian Women's Hockey Team prepares for its upcoming tour of Australia, Captain Salima Tete emphasized that the squad is leaving no stone unturned at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) centre in Bengaluru. Following a modest outing in Argentina, Tete expressed confidence in the team's preparation and its ability to handle pressure, viewing the upcoming matches against Australia as a crucial stepping stone.

Expressing excitement for the tour, the skipper noted that it can strengthen the team's preparations for high-stakes tournaments in the coming months, including the World Cup and the Asian Games.

“The Australian team is a really strong opponent, which will ensure high-quality contests. We are very excited to play against Australia, and we will make sure that we play our best hockey. A big thanks to the coach, who has been working hard with us.”

“We are improving every day, which is great. Young players are also being given opportunities, and they are doing really well. We need to keep backing them to ensure they continue to perform,” she added.

Speaking about the rigorous physical regime currently underway at the national camp, Tete highlighted how fitness is at the core of the team's preparation for this crucial tour.

“Everybody is working really hard on fitness. As everybody knows, fitness is important to beat any team,” Tete said.“Fitness is important for every player, and even the junior team is working hard to maintain it. Our fitness can help ensure better performances. We played well in the World Cup qualifiers, but we can definitely improve further, especially with the team making a comeback. Therefore, fitness is extremely important for us, and preparations are going strong at SAI Bengaluru.”

Reflecting on the team's recent exposure against top-tier opposition, Tete explained how the tour to Argentina in April helped evaluate squad depth and integrate next-generation talent into the senior setup.

“The entire team performed very well in Argentina. Being able to compete against such a top-tier team is a huge achievement for us. It has played a crucial role in our preparation for the upcoming Australia tour, Nations Cup, World Cup, and Asian Games. Our current focus is the Australia tour, and we want to give our best so that it boosts our confidence heading into the next tournament.”

“We want to continue the momentum built in Argentina and play the same kind of hockey in Australia as well. We want to stay disciplined, focus on our game plan, and follow our coach's instructions. Every individual needs to work on their strengths and weaknesses to help us perform well as a team. Of course, there is pressure, but we are well prepared to handle it,” she concluded.

The Indian Women's Hockey Team will tour Australia from May 21 to June 3 as a crucial preparatory phase for the upcoming FIH Hockey Women's Nations Cup in Auckland, New Zealand. The team is scheduled to play four matches against Australia at the Perth Hockey Stadium between May 26 and 30.