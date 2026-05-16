Rahul Khanna Shares Glimpse Of His Perfectly Balanced Breakfast Plate

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 16 (IANS) Actor Rahul Khanna, who is the brother of Bollywood star Akshaye Khanna, gave a peek into his perfectly balanced breakfast as he shared a wholesome spread featuring a pear, giant coffee and avocado among other things.

Rahul first shared a picture of his plate consisting the perfect proportion of food.

He then went on to describe that he had“Pear, Giant coffee + heavy cream + collagen + stevia. Veggies +chicken frittata, cucs+avo, leftover rice + salmon +coconut aminos +sesame oil + furikake” for breakfast.

Rahul is the son of the late veteran star Vinod Khanna, who passed away in 2017 after battling advanced bladder cancer.

It was in 1999, when Rahul made his debut in cinema with Deepa Mehta's“1947 Earth” with superstar Aamir Khan. He was then seen in Bollywood/Hollywood and Wake up Sid starring Ranbir Kapoor and Konkana Sen Sharma, and Love Aaj Kal.

The 53-year-old actor's work also includes Elaan, Raqeeb and his international credits include The Emperor's Club.

His last big screen outing was with the 2023 film“Lost” directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury. The film also stars Yami Gautam, Pankaj Kapur, Neil Bhoopalam, and Pia Bajpiee.

It was inspired by true events, the film charts the story of a young woman crime reporter who is working on a story of the sudden disappearance of a young theatre activist. The layered story aims to represent the idea of lost values and integrity.

Talking about his brother, Akshaye's latest release includes the blockbuster“Dhurandhar”, which also features Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, and Danish Pandor.

The espionage action thriller directed by Aditya Dhar follows a covert mission to infiltrate Karachi's underworld and dismantle a terror network threatening India.

Meanwhile, Dhurandhar-The Revenge follows an undercover Indian intelligence agent who continues to infiltrate Karachi's criminal syndicates and Pakistani politics while avenging the 26/11 attacks and confronting larger threats.