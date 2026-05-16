Tawasol 2026 Opening Address Highlights Promising Tech Opportunities, Youth Engagement

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Dead Sea, May 16 (Petra) -- The fourth edition of the Tawasol 2026 Forum, organized by the Crown Prince Foundation, opened Saturday in the Dead Sea under the patronage of His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, with the opening address focusing on technology opportunities and youth-driven innovation.

The opening ceremony was attended by ministers, secretaries-general, directors-general, and senior officials, in addition to representatives from the youth sector and civil society organizations.

Chairperson of the Foundation's Board of Trustees, Uday Salameen, delivered the opening address titled "The Future Belongs to Those Who Dare to Begin," in which he said Jordan holds promising opportunities in technology and emerging sectors, underlining the pivotal role of youth in driving innovation and adapting to rapid global transformations.

Salameen said the forum seeks to analyze major global shifts and anticipate future opportunities, noting that courage in pursuing knowledge, innovation, and experimentation is essential to shaping the future, and stressing that Jordanian youth possess the capabilities to compete globally.

He added that the Crown Prince Foundation provides platforms enabling young people to transform ideas into practical projects and opportunities, urging youth to take initiative and avoid waiting for ideal conditions to begin.

Under the theme "Visions for Tomorrow's Opportunities," the forum aims to create an interactive dialogue platform bringing together youth, policymakers, and experts to exchange perspectives in line with the Kingdom's economic and administrative modernization agenda.

The program includes a series of dialogue sessions addressing Jordan's opportunities in the technology sector, digital openness and regulatory frameworks, and youth empowerment through future-oriented skills and tools, in addition to parallel sessions on media messaging design, the freelance economy, changing lifestyles, the post-coding era, and a participatory youth dialogue on the next decade.

Additional sessions will also explore redefining productivity through artificial intelligence, examining opportunities in emerging technology sectors, and discussing pathways toward developing a Jordanian sports industry.

//Petra// AJ