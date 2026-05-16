Trump Says US, Nigerian Forces Killed Senior ISIS Leader In Africa

According to reports cited by Fox News, Trump described al-Minouki as one of the most active global ISIS operatives and referred to him as the group's second-highest-ranking commander worldwide.

“He thought he could hide in Africa,” Trump said, adding that US intelligence resources tracked the militant's activities before the operation was launched.

Trump said American special forces and Nigerian troops carried out a“complex mission” that resulted in the killing of the ISIS figure, although further operational details were not immediately released.

The announcement comes as Washington continues expanding counterterrorism cooperation with African partners amid growing concerns over extremist activity across parts of the Sahel and West Africa.

ISIS-linked groups have increased attacks in several African countries in recent years, exploiting weak state control, regional instability and ongoing conflicts to expand their operations.

US military officials have repeatedly warned that Africa is becoming an increasingly important front in the global fight against extremist organizations following the weakening of ISIS networks in Iraq and Syria.

The operation also follows renewed warnings from US security agencies that militant organizations continue seeking to reorganize through regional affiliates operating in Africa, the Middle East and parts of South Asia, including areas linked to Afghanistan.