Moscow's Threats Involving“Ultramodern” Weapons Lose Their Impact, Says Former Czech Government Security Adviser

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was stated in an interview with Ukrinfor by Czech analyst, Vice-Rector of CERVO University in Prague, former Czech government adviser on national security, and diplomat Tomáš Pojar, commenting on the Kremlin's statements regarding the recent tests of the Sarmat missile.

“Due to the inflation of threats coming from Moscow and the sheer volume of statements about various 'state-of-the-art' weapons, these threats are much less effective today than they used to be. If someone wants to make threats, they should do so less frequently so that others still take them seriously,” Pojar noted.

He pointed out that this test did not generate a significant media response in Europe. And if something similar had happened four years ago, this topic would have been much more prominent than it is today, the analyst added.

Also, he acknowledged that some people in the West take these threats seriously and“tend to yield to them to a certain extent.” But overall, Pojar believes, this new demonstration of military force by Russia has no fundamental impact.

New government speaks less about supporting Ukraine, but support continues, says Czech ambassador

As reported, on May 12, Commander of the Russian Federation's Strategic Missile Forces Sergey Karakaev reported to Putin on the successful launch of the Sarmat nuclear missile.

The Kremlin had already stated in December 2021, June 2022, and June 2023 that the Russian armed forces would deploy Sarmat missiles soon.

The test launch of the Sarmat in November 2024 was unsuccessful.