South Korea: Special Counsel Seeks 7.5-Yr Prison Term For Ex-First Lady In Bribery Case

MENAFN - IANS) Seoul, May 16 (IANS) A special counsel team in South Korea has sought a 7.5-year prison term for former first lady Kim Keon Hee during her bribery trial on charges of receiving luxury gifts along with requests for government appointments and other favours.

Special counsel Min Joong-ki's team made the sentencing recommendation for Kim, the wife of former President Yoon Suk Yeol, at the trial's final hearing at the Seoul Central District Court on Friday for violating a law on the acceptance of bribes for mediation.

Kim is accused of receiving over 100 million won (US$66,700) worth of jewellery, including a Van Cleef & Arpels necklace, from the chairman of a construction company between March and May 2022, as well as a request for a government position for his son-in-law.

She also allegedly received a golden turtle ornament from Lee Bae-yong, former head of the National Education Commission, in April that year in exchange for her appointment to the position, reports Yonhap news agency.

In addition, Kim is suspected of receiving a Vacheron Constantin watch from an entrepreneur in September 2022 and a painting by renowned artist Lee Ufan from a former prosecutor in February 2023.

Min's team also accused Kim of accepting a Dior bag worth 5.4 million won from a pastor in 2022. The exchange had raised controversy when it was unveiled by the media the next year.

"The defendant, while holding a position close to the president, used that influence for transactions for personal interests," the team said.

Last month, an appeals court sentenced Kim to four years in prison in a separate trial on corruption charges.