Delhi Police Bust GST Fraud Network Proclaimed Offender Nabbed

The Economic Offences Wing of Delhi Police has cracked two separate cases of GST fraud. A network of shell companies involved in layering funds through multiple accounts has been busted. The accused used victims' credentials to perpetrate a multi-crore financial crime, according to the police.

Further details are awaited.

Proclaimed Offender in Fraud Case Arrested from J & K

Earlier on Friday, Delhi Police Crime Branch arrested a proclaimed offender carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 from Anantnag in Jammu and Kashmir in connection with a fraud case registered at Mahendra Park Police Station.

The accused had been absconding for several years and was constantly changing his hideouts and SIM cards to evade arrest.

According to Delhi Police, the Crime Branch team had been tracking the accused for a long time. During the investigation, police relied on decade-old mobile data analysis, technical surveillance, and ground intelligence to trace him.

Based on technical inputs, the accused's location was identified in Anantnag, Jammu & Kashmir. Acting on the information, the Crime Branch team conducted a raid in the Fruit and Vegetable Market area and successfully arrested him.

Absconder in 12-Year-Old Murder Case Nabbed

Meanwhile, the Delhi Crime Branch on Thursday arrested a proclaimed offender, Gulab Singh alias Vicky (42), who was wanted in a 12-year-old murder case.

Gulab Singh, a resident of Nand Nagri and currently living in Keshav Nagar, Swaroop Nagar, was wanted in the murder of Md Kayam in April 2014.

The case was registered at PS Nand Nagri (FIR No. 368/2014) under sections related to murder and rioting.

While three of his brothers and others were arrested earlier, Gulab Singh had been on the run for over a decade. He was later declared a Proclaimed Offender by the court.

Acting on secret information received by HC Harjeet, a team led by Inspector Prakash Chand, including SI Sumit Kumar, HC Pawan, and HC Harjeet, under the supervision of ACP Rajkumar and DCP Harsh Indora, laid a trap and nabbed the accused.

During interrogation, Gulab Singh revealed that after the murder, he fled with his wife and had been hiding at different places in Delhi and nearby areas to avoid arrest.

He is a school dropout and runs a clothes shop in Natthupura, Burari. He also has a previous case registered against him from 2011.

Delhi Police had registered a fresh case against him for being a proclaimed offender.

The Crime Branch said it remains committed to tracking down absconders and ensuring justice. (ANI)

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