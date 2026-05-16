Shreya Ghoshal Reveals How Asha Bhosle Was 'Responsible' For Madhubala-Kishore Kumar's Love Story

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 16 (IANS) The upcoming episode of the reality show 'Indian Idol' will see Bollywood stalwart singer Shreya Ghoshal revealing how the legendary singer Asha Bhosle was behind the love story of Madhubala and Kishore Kumar during the filming of their iconic song 'Haal Kaisa Hai Janaab Ka.'

During a performance by a contestants Chaitanya Devade and Jyotirmayee Nayak, on the song Haal Kaisa Hai Janaab Ka, Shreya credited Asha Bhosle for the iconic love story.

She said,“Maine kahi padha aur suna hai ki isi gaane ke dauran unki love story shuru hui thi. Is hisaab se toh Asha Tai hi unki love story ke liye responsible hain.” (I have read and heard somewhere that it was during this song that their love story began. Going by that, Asha Tai is technically responsible for their love story)

Host Aditya Narayan also shared an interesting anecdote from one of Asha Bhosle's recording sessions. He revealed,“Ek recording ke dauran Madhubala Ji itni khoobsurat lag rahi thi ki unko dekhkar Asha Ji gaana hi bhool gayi thi. Woh bas Madhubala Ji ko dekhte reh gayi aur kaha, 'Agar main ladka hoti toh aapse pyaar ho jata.'”

(During one recording, Madhubala Ji looked so beautiful that Asha Ji completely forgot her song while looking at her. She just kept staring at Madhubala Ji and said, 'If I were a man, I would have fallen in love with you)

After the soulful performance, Shreya Ghoshal reflected on the magic of duets and the chemistry that makes them timeless.

She said,“Aaj hum sab duets celebrate kar rahe hain, aur duet, bina chemistry ke ho hi nahi sakta. Is gaane mein Asha Ji aur Kishore Da ki gaayaki ki jo chemistry hain, mujhe usmein sirf Madhubala Ji hi dikhayi deti hain. Aisa lagta hain Asha Ji ne exactly waise hi gaya jaise Madhubala Ji screen par enact karti.” (Today, we are all celebrating duets, and a duet simply cannot exist without chemistry. In the chemistry of Asha Ji and Kishore Da's singing in this song, I can only see Madhubala Ji. It feels as though Asha Ji sang exactly the way Madhubala Ji performed on screen)

Praising Asha Bhosle's expressive singing, Shreya further added,“Asha Ji ko salaam hain. Unhone gaane mein jis tarah ki acting rakhi hain, mujhe lagta hain jab actresses ko pata chalta hoga ki Asha Ji unke liye gaane wali hain, toh unki neend udd jaati hogi kyunki unhone pehle hi gaane mein itni jaan daal di hoti thi.”

(Salute to Asha Ji. The way she brings acting into her songs, I feel when actresses found out that Asha Ji would be singing for them, they must have lost sleep because she had already infused so much life into the song)

Joining the conversation, Chintu Bhosle added another layer to Asha Bhosle's artistry and shared,“Woh hamesha poochti thi ki gaane mein actor kaun hai. Phir woh sochti thi ki screen par actor kya karega aur ussi hisaab se apne expressions aur emotions gaane mein daalti thi.”

(She would always ask who the actor in the song was. Then she would imagine what that actor would do on screen, and accordingly put those expressions and emotions into her singing)

–IANS

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