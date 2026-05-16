UDF To Remain United, Provide Effective Govt In Kerala: Chandy Oommen

Congress MLA Chandy Oommen on Saturday asserted that the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) would continue to remain united and provide an effective government in Keralam under Chief Minister-designate VD Satheesan.

Speaking to ANI here, Oommen said the UDF had successfully managed its alliance partners for over four decades and would continue to do so. "For more than the last 40 years, we have managed the UDF. So, we will continue to manage our partners, we will continue to hold on to the alliance, which has been the strength of Kerala and Kerala Congress. So, it will be a very effective government as before," he said.

On Ministerial Aspirations

On being asked whether he aspired for a ministerial berth in the upcoming Cabinet, Oommen said the decision rested entirely with the party leadership and the Chief Minister-designate. "It is for the government, it is for the Chief Minister, it is for my leadership to decide whether I should be part of it or not. I leave it up to them," he said.

Oommen Slams BJP Over Fuel Price Hike

Targeting the BJP-led Centre over the recent fuel price hike, the Congress MLA criticised the government for allegedly failing to fulfil earlier promises regarding petrol prices. "This government came on the agenda of Rs 50 per litre. The agenda of the BJP government was that they would give petrol at the rate of Rs 50. Now, I think even half a litre costs more than Rs 50. So, we don't expect anything positive out of the BJP," he said.

UDF's Election Victory

Meanwhile, the Congress officially named Satheesan as the next Chief Minister of Keralam on Thursday, following the UDF's sweeping victory in the 2026 Assembly elections. The Congress-led UDF secured 102 seats in the 140-member Assembly, ending the decade-long rule of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) in the state.

Satheesan is scheduled to take oath as Chief Minister on May 18 at 10 am at Lok Bhavan. (ANI)

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