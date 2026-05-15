House Panel Urges Trump To Nominate CFTC Members Under CLARITY Act

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) A bipartisan push to fully staff the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) gained momentum this week as lawmakers warned that a major crypto market-structure bill could hinge on timely leadership at the regulator.

In a Friday letter to President Donald Trump, House Agriculture Committee Chair Glenn Thompson and ranking member Angie Craig urged the administration to nominate a complete panel of CFTC commissioners. They pointed to urgent regulatory issues facing the agency and a substantial rulemaking process anticipated if the Digital Asset Market Clarity Act (CLARITY) becomes law.“Ensuring the Commission is well-equipped as the leading derivatives markets regulator in the world is a bipartisan priority for the members of our Committee,” the lawmakers wrote, arguing a full commission would help the agency promote integrity, resilience, and vibrancy in US derivatives markets and reinforce US leadership.

Source for the letter: US House Agriculture Committee.

Meanwhile, Michael Selig remains the lone CFTC commissioner, having taken the helm after acting chair Caroline Pham resigned in December 2025. Under Selig, the commission has aligned with the administration on several fronts, including assertions of exclusive jurisdiction over prediction markets.

Earlier coverage noted the agency's stance on rulemaking. In an April hearing with the House Agriculture Committee, Selig said he did not intend to slow down rulemaking despite the absence of four other commissioners. The CFTC also issued a memorandum of understanding with the US Securities and Exchange Commission in March to coordinate oversight of markets, including digital assets.

The CFTC under the CLARITY Act

On Thursday, the Senate Banking Committee voted to advance the CLARITY Act, setting the bill up for a potential floor vote. The measure would give the CFTC greater authority to oversee and regulate digital asset markets, a shift with wide implications for crypto users and market participants alike. As of Friday, no floor schedule had been announced.

The leadership gap at the CFTC has drawn attention from lawmakers considering crypto market structure. Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar, who sits on the Senate Agriculture Committee, proposed an amendment in January requiring that CLARITY not take effect until at least four CFTC commissioners have been nominated and confirmed.

Trump has not publicly announced any CFTC commissioner picks as of Friday. Any nominations would need to clear Senate confirmation, a process that could take weeks or months depending on political dynamics and committee timelines.

Related coverage from Cointelegraph noted related developments in CFTC actions and interagency coordination efforts, including discussions around rulemaking and market oversight.

For context on recent CFTC actions tied to prediction markets, see the discussion of a no-action letter easing event contract reporting: CFTC no-action letter eases event contract reporting. A memorandum of understanding with the SEC was cited in Cointelegraph reporting as part of coordinate oversight efforts: SEC-CFTC sign memo on market regulation. Further context on rulemaking and leadership discussions within the CFTC appears in Cointelegraph coverage: CFTC chair: rulemaking pace and leadership. Senate action on CLARITY Act and its potential impact on crypto markets is summarized in Cointelegraph reporting: Senate advances CLARITY Act. For context on concerns about timing and leadership, see Cointelegraph coverage of Klobuchar's amendment: Klobuchar amendment on commissioner threshold.

As policymakers weigh the competitive and regulatory implications of a more expansive CFTC mandate, investors, traders, and developers in the crypto space will be watching closely for the speed and clarity with which leadership can be restored at the agency. The CLARITY Act's fate-and the CFTC's ability to implement new rules-could shape how digital assets are treated within traditional derivatives markets and how promptly market participants must adapt to evolving oversight standards.

What remains uncertain is how quickly a full CFTC commission can be formed and how any new governance will interact with ongoing interagency coordination, especially given the already-noted memorandum with the SEC. If leadership timelines stretch longer, the industry might face continued regulatory ambiguity even as Congress signals a strong intent to expand the CFTC's remit over digital assets.

Readers should monitor next steps in the confirmation process for nominees, the Senate's agenda for CLARITY Act floor scheduling, and any new statements from the CFTC as rulemaking advances or adjusts to the post-clarity regulatory framework.

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