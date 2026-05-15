India Announces Re-Examination Date For NEET Exams

India announced that the re-examination for the Neet (UG) exams will now be held on June 21, 2026. The National Testing Agency urged candidates and parents are requested to rely only on the official channels.

This comes after the Neet exam which took place on May 3 was cancelled over integrity concerns. Students were left disappointed after NTA indicated“the present examination process could not be allowed to stand”.

The matter was handed over to India's Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to look into exam irregularities. NTA acknowledged the incovenience caused to students and families, but claimed that allowing the exam results to stand as is would cause harm to public trust.

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The agency clarified that students will not be required to register again for the examination, and no additional fee will be charged, as earlier reported by Khaleej Times. Existing registration details, candidature data and exam centre preferences from the May 2026 cycle will automatically be carried forward to the re-conducted examination.