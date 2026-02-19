403
Iran Says It Must Benefit from Any US Deal
(MENAFN) Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Hamid Ghanbari has stated that the United States should secure economic benefits for any agreement with Tehran to be sustainable.
Tensions between the two nations have risen recently, with US President Donald Trump repeatedly threatening military action and deploying additional naval and air assets to the region. Washington has demanded that Iran dismantle its nuclear program and limit its ballistic missile capabilities.
Earlier this month, indirect talks took place in Oman, which Iran described as a “good beginning,” and a second round is expected soon in Geneva.
Speaking on Sunday, Ghanbari noted that the discussions have so far focused on shared interests in oil and gas development, mining, and aircraft purchases. He emphasized that “Washington should derive tangible economic benefits from any potential bilateral agreement” to ensure its durability.
Ghanbari also suggested that the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, from which the US withdrew unilaterally in 2018, failed partly because it did not provide such economic incentives for the United States.
