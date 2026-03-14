Abu Dhabi Family Business Council Strengthens Community Engagement Through Ramadan Majlis Visits To Leading Economic Figures In The Emirate

MENAFN - Mid-East Info)The Abu Dhabi Family Business Council, an affiliate of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, organised a series of Ramadan visits to the majlis of prominent economic figures and leading entrepreneurs who manage the most prominent family businesses in Abu Dhabi and the emirate. The visits included the majlis of H.E. Sultan bin Rashid Al Dhaheri and H.E. Mohamed Thani Murshed Al Rumaithi, former Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and the majlis of His Excellency Yousef Mohammed Al Nuwais.

The visits were attended by a delegation from Abu Dhabi Chamber led by H.E. Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Chamber, with the presence of H.E. Shamis Ali Khalfan Al Dhaheri, Chairman of the Department of Community Development, Second Vice Chairman,Managing Director of Abu Dhabi Chamber; H.E. Ali bin Harmal Al Dhaheri, First Vice Chairman of Abu Dhabi Chamber; and H.E. Khaled Abdul Karim Al Fahim, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Family Business Council, H.E. Masood Rahma Al Masood, Vice Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Family Business Council and H.E Ali Mohamed Al Marzooqi, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Chamber. The majlis was also attended by senior businessmen, leaders of family businesses, and their new generations.

Held during the holy month of Ramadan, the visits aimed to reinforce community engagement and highlight the role of Ramadan majlis as an important platform for constructive dialogue and the exchange of knowledge and experiences. They also sought to strengthen collaboration between family businesses and the government ecosystem in support of sustainable development.

During the gatherings, participants listened to perspectives and proposals shared by prominent figures and leading family business owners on ways to enhance the sustainability of family enterprises and further develop the business environment. Discussions also addressed the challenges and opportunities associated with the growth and intergenerational expansion of family businesses. Participants further emphasised the importance of institutional knowledge exchange, strengthening governance frameworks, and fostering a supportive environment that enables family businesses to grow and expand in line with the aspirations of the national economy.

The majlis witnessed strong engagement from attendees, with H.E. Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi and the accompanying delegation addressing questions and sharing insights on initiatives aimed at supporting business growth, facilitating procedures, and enhancing the competitiveness of companies and institutions. These efforts align with Abu Dhabi's vision to build a sustainable business environment driven by economic diversification, innovation, and sustainable growth.

On this occasion, H.E. Khaled Abdul Karim Al Fahim, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Family Business Council, said:

“Ramadan majlis serve as an important platform for strengthening engagement and exchanging expertise between family business leaders and economic stakeholders, supporting the continuity of these businesses across generations. The Abu Dhabi Family Business Council continues to empower this vital sector through the development of an integrated ecosystem of initiatives, programmes, and partnerships that enhance governance, sustainability, and expansion into local and international markets.”

For his part, H.E Ali Mohamed Al Marzooqi, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Chamber, said:

“These Ramadan gatherings reflect the depth of engagement within Abu Dhabi's business community and underscore the importance of family businesses as one of the fundamental pillars of the national economy. At Abu Dhabi Chamber, we are committed to strengthening dialogue with entrepreneurs and founding leaders of family businesses and drawing on their experience to support the sustainability and development of these enterprises, in line with the emirate's aspirations for a more competitive and diversified economy.”

Family businesses:

Family businesses represent one of the key pillars of the UAE's national economy. According to data from the Ministry of Economy and Tourism, the sector contributes approximately 60% of the country's GDP, provides over 80% of employment opportunities, and accounts for nearly 90% of private companies in the UAE. These businesses operate across a wide range of vital economic sectors, including trade, hospitality, real estate, industry, and financial services, reinforcing their role in supporting economic diversification and sustainable growth.

In Abu Dhabi, family businesses play a pivotal role across numerous sectors, accounting for approximately 50% of companies in the construction sector, 60% in financial services, 80% in wholesale and trade, and 70% in the transport sector, highlighting their significant contribution to driving economic development and strengthening the competitiveness of the local economy.

The Abu Dhabi Family Business Council aims to support the sustainability of family businesses and strengthen their role within the national economy by developing policies and programmes that promote governance, strategic planning, and intergenerational leadership succession, further reinforcing Abu Dhabi's position as a global hub for business and investment.