DMK's Trichy Unit Urges CM Stalin To Contest Bypoll From Trichy East

DMK Urges Stalin to Contest Trichy East Bypoll

The Trichy South District DMK Executive Committee passed a special resolution urging Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin to contest from the Trichy East Assembly constituency in the upcoming bypoll.

This seat was contested and won by Vijay in the 2026 Assembly election who also contested and win from Perambur constituency, and subsequently, the TVK leader decided to vacate the Trichy East seat. Stalin had been defeated in the Kolathur Assembly constituency in the recent Assembly polls.

The executive committee meeting was held at the Trichy South District party office following the state-level executive committee meeting chaired by the DMK president at Anna Arivalayam in Chennai earlier on Thursday. The meeting was presided over by District Party Council Chairman Govindaraj in the presence of Trichy South District Secretary and Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi.

Other Resolutions Passed

During the meeting, several resolutions were unanimously adopted by the executive committee. The committee thanked the party leadership for appointing Udhayanidhi Stalin as the Leader of the Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly. It also urged the Tamil Nadu government to immediately credit the women's entitlement assistance amount into the bank accounts of beneficiaries on May 15, as requested by the public.

The executive committee further expressed gratitude to voters in the Trichy East, Thiruverumbur and Manapparai Assembly constituencies for supporting DMK and alliance candidates in the recent elections. The committee also congratulated the Leader of the Opposition for effectively raising issues in the Assembly regarding the Tamil Nadu government's schemes and election promises, including increasing the women's entitlement amount to Rs 2,500, free bus travel and provision of six LPG cylinders.

Among those present at the meeting were City Secretary M. Madhivanan, Rajya Sabha MP and poet Salma, senior party leaders Vannai Aranganathan, Sekaran, Sabiyulla, district office-bearers, state wing administrators, local body representatives and party functionaries from various district, city, town and union-level units.

Stalin Accepts Responsibility for Poll Setback

Meanwhile, Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president MK Stalin on Thursday said he takes full responsibility for the party's setback in the 2026 Assembly elections, while announcing a new outreach initiative aimed at rebuilding the organisation through public feedback.

In a video message posted on X, Stalin said, "I take full responsibility for this defeat. When we win, the credit comes to me; so, when we lose, I must accept the responsibility. That is the hallmark of a good leader. We must accept that. This is certainly not the result we expected. Please do not blame anyone else for this." (ANI)

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