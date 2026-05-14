Madhuri Dixit Birthday Special: 6 Hit Films Elevated By Her Iconic Dance Numbers

As Madhuri Dixit turns 59, here's a look at the blockbuster films where her iconic dance numbers stole the spotlight and played a major role in making these movies massive box office hits.

Now 59, Madhuri Dixit is famous for her dancing skills. She is a brilliant classical dancer and has won hearts with her amazing dance numbers in many films. Let's take a look at the box office collections of movies featuring her iconic songs.The 1988 film *Tezaab* completely changed Madhuri Dixit's career. This movie made her a star in Bollywood. Her dance number 'Ek Do Teen...' is famous even today. The film, co-starring Anil Kapoor, was made on a budget of ₹1.50 crore and earned ₹3.25 crore.In the 1992 film *Beta*, Madhuri Dixit performed an item number on the song 'Dhak Dhak Karne Laga...'. This song also became a massive hit. The movie, starring Anil Kapoor, had a budget of ₹4 crore and collected ₹23.5 crore at the box office.Madhuri Dixit gave a powerful dance performance on the song 'Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai...' in the 1993 film *Khalnayak*. This movie with Sanjay Dutt was a blockbuster. It was made with a budget of ₹5 crore and its total earnings were ₹24 crore.Madhuri Dixit's film *Hum Aapke Hain Koun* released in 1994. In this movie, she performed a superb dance number on the song 'Didi Tera Devar Deewana'. The song became a huge hit. This movie with Salman Khan had a budget of ₹6 crore and did business of ₹128 crore. It was Madhuri's first 100-crore film.In the 1995 film *Raja*, Madhuri Dixit showed off her amazing dance moves on the song 'Ankhiyan Milaoon Kabhi Ankhiyan Churaoon...'. The film, which also starred Sanjay Kapoor, was made on a budget of ₹4.25 crore and did business worth ₹34.68 crore.The 2002 film *Devdas* featured Madhuri Dixit dancing alongside Aishwarya Rai on the grand song 'Dola Re Dola Re...'. This movie, starring Shah Rukh Khan, earned ₹168 crore. Its budget was ₹50 crore.