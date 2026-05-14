Shiv Yucel

DPhil Candidate in Geography and the Environment, University of Oxford

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Shiv is a DPhil candidate researching mobility-based responses to heatwaves, focusing on how people adapt their everyday lives. Prior to joining the Transport Studies Unit, he completed an MSc in Social Data Science from the Oxford Internet Institute, and an undergraduate degree in economics from the University of Toronto. Shiv has both academic and professional experience using data science methods to understand how mobilities compound existing inequalities, ranging from COVID-19 lockdown adherence in São Paulo to air pollution exposure in London.

–present DPhil Candidate in Geography and the Environment, University of Oxford

2021 Oxford Internet Institute, University of Oxford, MSc Social Data Science

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