

Full Professor, Universitat Pompeu Fabra University Professor Human Genome Diversity Lab, Instituto de Biología Evolutiva (IBE - CSIC - UPF)

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David Comas obtained his B.Sc. in Biology at the University of Barcelona where he also obtained his PhD (awarded with the "Premi Claustre de Doctors de la UB") at the Animal Biology Department (Anthropology Unit) in 1997.

He performed predoctoral and postdoctoral stays at the Zoologisches Institut (LMU, Munich), the Anthony Nolan Trust-Royal Free Hospital (London), and the Department of Forensic Medicine (University of Helsinki), studying human population genetics.

He obtained a "Ramon y Cajal" position in 2001 at the Department of Experimental and Health Sciences (now MELIS) at the Universitat Pompeu Fabra (UPF) where he is now a Full Professor since 2016. He was the director of the PhD program in Biomedicine (2008-2016), vice-director of the Institute of Evolutionary Biology (2014-2016), director of the MELIS-UPF Department (2016-2022), and director of the UPF Doctoral School (2023-2024). He was appointed as vice-Rector of Teaching and Research Staff (2024-present)

In 2007 he was awarded with the Prize for Outstanding Teaching by the Social Council of the UPF, and in 2011 and 2016 he was awarded with the ICREA Academia prize.

Research lines

He is focused on the human genome diversity analysis in order to infer the (genomic and population) processes responsible for this diversity and try to establish the (population and epidemiological) consequences of the human genetic variability.

Thus, his main research lines are focused on aspects of human genome diversity, population genetics, genome variation and disease susceptibility, and genome evolution and disease.

–present University Professor Human Genome Diversity Lab, Instituto de Biología Evolutiva (IBE - CSIC - UPF)

Experience