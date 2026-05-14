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U.S. Senate Votes Down Bid to Pull U.S. Forces from Iran Hostilities
(MENAFN) The U.S. Senate on Wednesday narrowly defeated a Democratic-driven resolution seeking to withdraw American troops from unauthorized military hostilities involving Iran, in a razor-thin vote that exposed rare cross-party fractures on Capitol Hill.
Senators voted 50-49 to reject the measure, which had been put forward by Democratic Senator Jeff Merkley of Oregon.
The motion drew support from three Republican senators — Rand Paul of Kentucky, Susan Collins of Maine, and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska — who broke ranks to side with the majority of Democrats. Meanwhile, Democratic Senator John Fetterman of Pennsylvania crossed the aisle, voting alongside most Republicans to sink the resolution.
Wednesday's vote marked the Senate's first formal action on the Iran conflict since the joint U.S.-Israel military campaign — launched on Feb. 28 — crossed a critical 60-day threshold on May 1. The U.S. administration declared at that point that a ceasefire had "terminated" hostilities against Iran.
The resolution argued that Congress has neither declared war on Iran nor passed any specific statutory authorization for the use of military force within or against the country. Had it passed, the measure would have compelled the president to withdraw U.S. armed forces from such hostilities unless explicitly sanctioned by a formal war declaration or a targeted authorization for the use of military force.
The resolution's legal backbone rests on the War Powers Resolution, a federal statute enacted in 1973, which mandates that a president wind down the deployment of U.S. forces within 60 calendar days of submitting — or being required to submit — a conflict report to Congress, unless lawmakers have declared war, passed a specific authorization, extended the timeframe by law, or are physically unable to convene due to an armed attack on U.S. soil. The law also permits an additional 30-day window under defined conditions of military necessity.
Senators voted 50-49 to reject the measure, which had been put forward by Democratic Senator Jeff Merkley of Oregon.
The motion drew support from three Republican senators — Rand Paul of Kentucky, Susan Collins of Maine, and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska — who broke ranks to side with the majority of Democrats. Meanwhile, Democratic Senator John Fetterman of Pennsylvania crossed the aisle, voting alongside most Republicans to sink the resolution.
Wednesday's vote marked the Senate's first formal action on the Iran conflict since the joint U.S.-Israel military campaign — launched on Feb. 28 — crossed a critical 60-day threshold on May 1. The U.S. administration declared at that point that a ceasefire had "terminated" hostilities against Iran.
The resolution argued that Congress has neither declared war on Iran nor passed any specific statutory authorization for the use of military force within or against the country. Had it passed, the measure would have compelled the president to withdraw U.S. armed forces from such hostilities unless explicitly sanctioned by a formal war declaration or a targeted authorization for the use of military force.
The resolution's legal backbone rests on the War Powers Resolution, a federal statute enacted in 1973, which mandates that a president wind down the deployment of U.S. forces within 60 calendar days of submitting — or being required to submit — a conflict report to Congress, unless lawmakers have declared war, passed a specific authorization, extended the timeframe by law, or are physically unable to convene due to an armed attack on U.S. soil. The law also permits an additional 30-day window under defined conditions of military necessity.
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