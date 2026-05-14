Transport Minister Outlines Strategy To Position Jordan As Regional Logistics Hub

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 14 (Petra) -- Minister of Transport Nidal Qatamin on Thursday outlined the government's strategy to position Jordan as a regional logistics and transport hub linking regional and international markets, underscoring the Kingdom's strategic geographic location, political stability, and expanding infrastructure network.

Speaking during an economic salon organized by the Jordan Economic Forum under the title "Jordan as a Regional Logistics Hub: Transport Policies as a Lever for Growth and Competitiveness," Qatamin said the transport and logistics sector represents a key pillar of the Economic Modernization Vision and a major driver of economic growth, investment, and job creation.

Qatamin said recent geopolitical developments and disruptions affecting global shipping routes have reinforced the strategic importance of secure and resilient logistics corridors, highlighting Jordan's growing role as a reliable regional transit and trade gateway.

He said the Kingdom's political and security stability, supported by the diplomatic efforts led by His Majesty King Abdullah II and His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, has strengthened international confidence in Jordan as a safe logistics and transit center.

The minister noted that Jordan witnessed increased cargo and freight movement through its border crossings and ports during recent regional crises, reflecting the growing importance of the Kingdom's transport infrastructure and connectivity.

Qatamin said the government is advancing a series of strategic transport and railway projects aimed at integrating Jordan into regional and international supply chains, including rail connectivity initiatives linking the Kingdom with Gulf countries, the Levant, Turkey, and European markets.

He highlighted the Aqaba Port Railway project, signed in partnership with the United Arab Emirates, as one of the Kingdom's largest strategic infrastructure projects, with investments exceeding $2.3 billion.

The railway project is expected to support phosphate and potash transportation operations while generating significant economic and developmental impacts across the governorates through direct employment opportunities and growth in supporting sectors, including construction, logistics, and services, he added.

Qatamin said the government is also finalizing studies related to railway linkage projects with Saudi Arabia and Syria as part of efforts to establish an integrated regional rail network.

On public transportation, the minister said the government is continuing efforts to modernize the sector through the integration of Bus Rapid Transit services with public buses and future light rail projects to improve efficiency, reduce congestion, and lower transportation costs.

He said the Bus Rapid Transit system has contributed to improving public transport culture, enhancing safety and service quality, and reducing commuting time and costs for citizens.

The ministry is also working to upgrade transport stations and related infrastructure through the introduction of electronic payment systems, surveillance technologies, and expanded transport services across governorates, particularly to improve accessibility for women and youth, Qatamin added.

He further highlighted ongoing efforts to modernize the civil aviation sector, including the development of Amman Civil Airport and the upgrading of meteorological services and technical infrastructure in line with international standards.

For his part, Chairperson of the Jordan Economic Forum Khair Abu Saileek said the discussions and proposals presented during the session reflected growing national interest in the transport and logistics sector as a strategic driver of economic transformation.

He stressed that logistics and transport infrastructure projects require long-term strategic planning and sustained government commitment, noting that Jordan has long recognized the importance of regional transport connectivity projects, particularly in the railway sector.

//Petra// AJ