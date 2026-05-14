Flydubai Set To Reach Over 100 Destinations By Summer

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Flydubai's global network is expected to grow to more than 100 destinations by the summer, as the Dubai-based carrier continues to expand operations and add new routes across key international markets.

The Dubai-based carrier reduced its flight operations after the regional military conflict involving the US, Israel and Iran broke out on February 28. With the reopening of UAE airspace, flydubai and other carriers are expanding their route networks to pre-war levels.

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The airline announced the launch of direct flights to Benghazi in Libya, becoming the first UAE carrier to operate non-stop services between Dubai and Benghazi's Benina International Airport. The new route will begin on June 17, with flights operating three times a week from Terminal 3 at Dubai International Airport.

The Benghazi route will operate under the flydubai and Emirates codeshare partnership, allowing passengers to benefit from integrated travel services, including single-ticket bookings and through check-in for baggage.

Over the past few weeks, flydubai has resumed operations to most destinations across its network, including routes in the GCC, the Middle East, Europe and Russia. The carrier is also set to restart seasonal summer services to destinations such as Bodrum, Dubrovnik, Mykonos and Santorini from May 22, alongside the launch of daily flights to Bangkok from July 1.

Ghaith Al Ghaith, Chief Executive Officer of flydubai, said the carrier remains focused on opening underserved markets and strengthening air connectivity through Dubai. He added that the airline continues to add new routes and frequencies, with its network projected to exceed 100 destinations by the summer.

With the addition of Benghazi, flydubai's network across East and North Africa has grown to 13 destinations in nine countries.

The expansion comes as flydubai scales up operations across its network amid rising travel demand during the Eid and summer travel season.

Sudhir Sreedharan, Divisional Senior Vice President of Commercial Operations at flydubai, said Libya is an important market with strong business and trade potential.

Earlier this week, flydubai said it had revised its Pakistan flight schedule due to operational adjustments linked to regional disruptions, with booking options temporarily unavailable for some routes, including Islamabad, Lahore and Peshawar. The airline said it continues to operate flights across its network on a reduced schedule while closely monitoring the situation.

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