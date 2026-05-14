Whatsapp's New Incognito Chat: Your AI Conversations Are Now Truly Private

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Meta is introducing a major privacy-focused upgrade to WhatsApp with the launch of Incognito Chat with Meta AI, a new feature designed to make AI conversations completely private.

The company announced that the new mode is built on top of its Private Processing technology, extending WhatsApp's long-standing focus on privacy into AI-powered chats. According to Meta, conversations held in Incognito Chat cannot be viewed by anyone else, including Meta itself.

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The feature arrives at a time when more users are turning to AI assistants for sensitive conversations involving personal finances, health concerns, work-related questions, or private life decisions. While several AI platforms already offer“incognito” or temporary chat modes, Meta claims those systems can still access the data being processed in the background.

With Incognito Chat, Meta says the conversations are handled in a secure environment that even the company cannot access. Messages are not stored, and chats disappear automatically by default, creating what Meta describes as a“temporary private space” for users to interact with AI more freely.

The rollout also marks another step in Meta's broader push to integrate AI deeper into its apps while attempting to maintain user trust around privacy and security. WhatsApp introduced end-to-end encryption a decade ago, and the company now appears to be applying similar principles to AI interactions.

Meta also revealed plans for another upcoming feature called Side Chat, which will also use Private Processing. Side Chat with Meta AI is expected to provide contextual AI assistance within ongoing chats without interrupting the main conversation thread.

For example, users may eventually be able to ask Meta AI questions about a discussion happening in a group or private chat while keeping the AI interaction separate and private.

Incognito Chat with Meta AI is rolling out gradually on WhatsApp and the Meta AI app over the coming months. Meta has not yet shared an exact global release timeline, but the feature is expected to expand to more users throughout 2026.

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