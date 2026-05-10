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Russian Forces Attempt To Amass Troops In Ruins On Oleksandrivka Front

Russian Forces Attempt To Amass Troops In Ruins On Oleksandrivka Front


2026-05-10 08:34:55
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the 7th Rapid Response Corps of the Ukrainian Air Assault Forces reported this on Telegram and released a video.

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UkrinForm

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