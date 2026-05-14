Save Electricity Bills This Summer: Smart Ways To Use AC All Day Without High Costs

Scorching summer heat often means nonstop AC use and higher electricity bills. But with a few smart cooling habits and simple energy-saving tricks, you can stay comfortable at home without putting extra pressure on your monthly power expenses.

The heat is unbearable, and everyone's saying, 'What is this heat, boss!' Going out is tough, staying in is stuffy. But the fear of a huge electricity bill stops you from using the AC. Don't worry! You can follow some smart tips to use the AC all day and still keep your bill from skyrocketing.

Many people think setting the AC to 16°C or 18°C will cool the room faster. That's a myth! The best temperature for both your body and your wallet is between 24°C and 26°C. For every degree you increase the temperature, you save about 6% on electricity. If you lower it, your power usage shoots up, and so will your bill.

When your AC is on, switch on the ceiling fan at a low speed. The fan helps circulate the cool air from the AC to every corner of the room. This cools the room faster and reduces the load on the AC's compressor. And that means a lower electricity bill for you.

If direct sunlight enters your room through windows and doors, the AC has to work extra hard to cool the space. You can reduce the heat inside by up to 30% by using thick curtains or heat-reflective films. This takes the pressure off your AC and saves a lot of power.

The better you maintain your AC, the better it works. Keeping the AC filter clean is super important. A dusty filter forces the AC to use more power to push air out, increasing electricity consumption. Just remove the filter every 15 days, wash it with water, and put it back. Also, make sure to get your AC serviced at the start of every summer.

Is cool air escaping from gaps under your doors or windows? Even a small gap can make a big hole in your wallet by increasing your electricity bill. Use door seals or even a cloth to block these gaps. This ensures the cool air stays inside and circulates properly.

When you go to sleep at night, turn on the 'Sleep Mode' on your AC. This feature gradually increases the temperature every hour. This stops the AC from running unnecessarily in the early morning hours, which in turn saves a good amount of electricity.