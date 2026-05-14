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Musk Flies to China with Trump Mid-Trial
(MENAFN) Elon Musk accompanied US President Donald Trump on a high-profile trip to China this week — while still legally bound as a witness in an active court trial — without first obtaining judicial authorization to leave the country, media reported Wednesday.
The ongoing trial stems from a lawsuit Musk himself initiated against artificial intelligence company OpenAI. As a co-founder of the startup, Musk alleges the firm has betrayed its original nonprofit mission by creating a for-profit arm.
Musk had already taken the stand last month at the California trial. During one of the hearings, a judge pointedly asked all parties whether there was any reason to keep Musk on recall status — to which OpenAI's defense replied affirmatively. The judge subsequently told Musk that "you are not excused, but you can leave for the day."
According to media, Musk departed the country without securing the judge's prior approval, despite remaining subject to recall as a witness at any stage of the proceedings.
A court spokesperson acknowledged she did not know whether Musk obtained permission to leave the area or whether his travel could present a problem for the trial, adding further uncertainty to the situation.
The timing of Musk's absence carries significant legal risk. His international travel could create complications if OpenAI, co-defendant Microsoft, or the presiding judge summons him back to the stand Wednesday — currently scheduled to be the final day of evidence in the trial.
As of midday Wednesday, Musk had not been recalled to testify. Closing statements are scheduled for Thursday.
The ongoing trial stems from a lawsuit Musk himself initiated against artificial intelligence company OpenAI. As a co-founder of the startup, Musk alleges the firm has betrayed its original nonprofit mission by creating a for-profit arm.
Musk had already taken the stand last month at the California trial. During one of the hearings, a judge pointedly asked all parties whether there was any reason to keep Musk on recall status — to which OpenAI's defense replied affirmatively. The judge subsequently told Musk that "you are not excused, but you can leave for the day."
According to media, Musk departed the country without securing the judge's prior approval, despite remaining subject to recall as a witness at any stage of the proceedings.
A court spokesperson acknowledged she did not know whether Musk obtained permission to leave the area or whether his travel could present a problem for the trial, adding further uncertainty to the situation.
The timing of Musk's absence carries significant legal risk. His international travel could create complications if OpenAI, co-defendant Microsoft, or the presiding judge summons him back to the stand Wednesday — currently scheduled to be the final day of evidence in the trial.
As of midday Wednesday, Musk had not been recalled to testify. Closing statements are scheduled for Thursday.
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