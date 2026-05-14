Erdogan Highlights Historic Significance Of Visit For Kazakhstan-Türkiye Ties

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The current visit will make a significant contribution to strengthening the unity between Kazakhstan and Türkiye, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said during talks with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in a limited-format meeting in Astana, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh president.

During the meeting, Tokayev expressed gratitude to Erdogan for accepting his invitation and paying a state visit to Kazakhstan.

“It can be stated with confidence that your visit is of exceptional importance and is a historic event. Undoubtedly, your current visit will give a strong boost to bilateral cooperation. Kazakhstan and Türkiye are bound by consistently friendly, fraternal relations and an eternal partnership. There are no contradictions or disagreements between our states,” Tokayev said.

The President of Kazakhstan also recalled the agreements reached during his official visit to Türkiye last year.

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