Uzbekistan Provides Employment Support To 2.6 Mln Women In 2025, Mirziyoyev Says
According to him, women account for 35% of public administration roles, 37% of entrepreneurship, and 49% of political party membership in Uzbekistan. The country also ranks 48th among 190 states in the“Women, Business and the Law” index.
He also noted that the reforms aim to strengthen women's participation in the economy and public life, including through expanded access to employment and entrepreneurship opportunities.--
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