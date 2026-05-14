Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Uzbekistan Provides Employment Support To 2.6 Mln Women In 2025, Mirziyoyev Says

Uzbekistan Provides Employment Support To 2.6 Mln Women In 2025, Mirziyoyev Says


2026-05-14 05:05:16
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 14. Uzbekistan provided employment support to 2.6 million women in 2025, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev said during his address to participants of the 2nd Asian Women's Forum held in Bukhara, Uzbekistan, Trend reports.

According to him, women account for 35% of public administration roles, 37% of entrepreneurship, and 49% of political party membership in Uzbekistan. The country also ranks 48th among 190 states in the“Women, Business and the Law” index.

He also noted that the reforms aim to strengthen women's participation in the economy and public life, including through expanded access to employment and entrepreneurship opportunities.

--

MENAFN14052026000187011040ID1111114092



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search