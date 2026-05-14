Ben Roper And Hal Reinauer Publish New Article On The Hidden Realities Of Multifamily Succession Planning

Richmond-based real estate professional Ben Roper and financing expert Hal Reinauer explore what apartment owners are actually passing down-and why aging assets present challenges many investors overlook.

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)

Richmond, VA, 14th May 2026, ZEX PR WIRE - Real estate investment professional Ben Roper and commercial real estate advisor Hal Reinauer have published a new article examining a growing issue among long-term multifamily owners: the disconnect between perceived wealth and the operational reality of aging apartment assets.







The article, titled“You Built It. Your Kids Don't Want to Run It. Here's What You're Actually Passing Down,” highlights how many owners assume their properties will transfer cleanly to the next generation, when in reality, those assets often come with significant capital requirements, operational complexity, and financing constraints.

The full article can be read here:

The piece draws on both authors' experience working directly with multifamily owners as they navigate long-term planning decisions. It focuses on properties held for 15 years or more, where deferred capital needs and aging systems begin to materially impact both value and financing options.

“Most owners think they're passing down a stable asset,” said Ben Roper.“In many cases, they're passing down a timeline of decisions-roof replacements, capital improvements, financing constraints-that the next owner has to deal with immediately.”

The article outlines how lenders increasingly evaluate not just current performance, but the long-term viability of a property. It explains how remaining useful life, capital expenditures, and physical condition directly influence loan terms, proceeds, and execution options-especially within structured financing programs.

Reinauer, who has worked extensively in agency and HUD lending, emphasizes how these factors shape financing outcomes.

“Lenders are underwriting the future condition of the building, not just where it stands today,” Reinauer notes in the article.“That reality becomes more pronounced as assets age and capital needs begin to cluster.”

The authors also highlight a critical but often overlooked issue: stepped-up basis at inheritance may reset tax exposure, but it does not address the operational or capital burden tied to the property.

The article introduces alternative structures, including Section 721 UPREIT exchanges, as one potential path for owners seeking to transition out of direct ownership while maintaining real estate exposure. These strategies can shift operational responsibility to institutional platforms while offering diversification and long-term planning flexibility.

The piece is intended to encourage earlier, more informed conversations among property owners, advisors, and families.

“This isn't about pushing a specific outcome,” Roper said.“It's about making sure owners understand what they have-and what they're handing off-before decisions become urgent.”

About Ben Roper

Ben Roper is a real estate investment professional based in Richmond, Virginia, specializing in REIT growth and Section 721 exchange strategies. He works with multifamily owners and developers to structure long-term, tax-efficient transitions, including third-party UPREIT transactions. His experience spans on-site operations, innovation roles, and strategic growth initiatives, giving him a broad perspective on both the operational and structural sides of real estate ownership.