Xi Expects 2026 To Be 'Historic, Landmark Year' For China-US Relations

MENAFN - IANS) Beijing, May 14 (IANS) Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Thursday that he expects 2026 to be a "historic, landmark year" that opens up a new chapter in China-US relations.

China and the United States have more common interests than differences, Xi said when holding talks with visiting US President Donald Trump in Beijing.

Success in one is an opportunity for the other, and a stable bilateral relationship is good for the world, he added.

Noting that China and the United States should be partners instead of rivals, Xi said the two countries should help each other succeed and prosper together, and find the right way for major countries to get along well with each other in the new era, reports Xinhua news agency.

"I look forward to our discussions on major issues important to our two countries and the world, and working together with you to set the course and steer the giant ship of China-US relations, so as to make 2026 a historic, landmark year that opens up a new chapter in China-US relations," Xi said.

He also stated that China and the United States must jointly answer the "questions of our times".

Transformation not seen in a century is accelerating across the globe, and the international situation is fluid and turbulent, said Xi, stressing that the world has come to another crossroads.

"Can China and the United States overcome the Thucydides Trap and create a new paradigm of major-country relations? Can we meet global challenges together and provide greater stability for the world? Can we build a bright future together for our bilateral relations in the interest of the well-being of the two peoples and the future of humanity? These are the questions vital to history, to the world and to the people," said Xi.

"They are the questions of our times that the leaders of major countries need to answer together," he said.