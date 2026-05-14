Rajasthan ACB Detains Cop For Demanding Bribe In Rape Case Probe, Recovers Money

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, May 14 (IANS) The ACB sleuths detained Dholapani SHO Praveen Kumar Charan of Pratapgarh district in Rajasthan, acting on a complaint alleging that he demanded a bribe to provide relief to the complainant's brother in a rape case, said officials on Thursday.

According to Govind Gupta, Director General of Police (ACB), the ACB Dungarpur Unit received a complaint alleging that a bribe was being demanded in connection with a rape case registered at Dholapani Police Station in Pratapgarh district.

The accused cop allegedly sought money in exchange for extending assistance to the complainant's brother, including protection from physical assault and assurance that the complainant's father would not be falsely implicated in the case.

Acting under the directions of the ACB Headquarters, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Dungarpur Unit, conducted an operation on Wednesday and detained Charan, Police Inspector and Station House Officer (SHO) of Dholapani Police Station, District Pratapgarh.

Govind Gupta stated that the ACB Dungarpur Unit had received the complaint alleging that a bribe was being demanded from the complainant.

Acting on the complaint and under the supervision of Dr Rameshwar Singh, Deputy Inspector General (DIG), ACB Udaipur Range, the ACB Dungarpur team, led by Ratansingh Rajpurohit, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP), carried out a trap operation.

During the operation, the accused Charan was intercepted while travelling in his private vehicle after allegedly accepting the bribe amount through an acquaintance of the complainant. Upon stopping and searching the vehicle at the Narsinghpura Toll Plaza on the Nimbahera Highway, the ACB team recovered Rs 2,87,150 in cash from his possession.

When questioned regarding the recovered amount, Charan failed to provide a satisfactory explanation.

Consequently, he was taken into custody by the ACB team. Interrogation of the accused and further investigation are currently underway under the supervision of Smita Srivastava, Additional Director General of Police (ACB).

A search of the accused's official residence is also being conducted. The ACB has registered a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act, and further investigation is in progress.