Who Is 'The Skin Doctor'? Influencer Dr Neelam Singh Arrested Over Posts On Sunjay Kapur's Family

MENAFN - Live Mint) A social media influencer popularly known online as 'The Skin Doctor' was arrested by Delhi Police on Wednesday over alleged objectionable social media posts targeting the family of late industrialist Sunjay Kapur.

According to police sources, the accused has been identified as Dr Neelam Singh, a dermatologist and social media commentator who runs multiple accounts under the name 'The Skin Doctor'.

As per PTI, a complaint regarding the posts was lodged at Delhi's Vasant Kunj police station on behalf of the Kapur family. Following the complaint, police initiated legal action and arrested the influencer.

Police sources said the accused was questioned before being taken into custody as part of the ongoing investigation. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Who Is 'The Skin Doctor'?

Dr Singh is a dermatologist who built a significant online presence under the alias 'The Skin Doctor'. While initially known for skincare and dermatology-related content, the influencer has also become widely recognised for commentary on social and political issues.

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The bio on the influencer's Instagram profile describes 'The Skin Doctor' as“A socio-politically aware dermatologist”, while the YouTube channel carries the description:“A Dermatologist speaking on social issues.”

Strong Presence Across Social Media Platforms

Apart from health and skincare-related discussions, Dr Singh frequently comments on political developments and current affairs online.

At the time of writing this report, the influencer had over 9 lakh followers on X, more than 1 lakh followers on Instagram, and nearly 1.3 lakh subscribers on YouTube.

According to the X profile, the account is followed by several high-profile personalities, including politicians, journalists, businesspersons and fellow influencers.

Why Was Dr Neelam Singh Arrested?

Dr Singh was arrested for allegedly posting objectionable content about the family of Kapur.

According to reports, a now-deleted social media post by the influencer allegedly questioned the circumstances surrounding Kapur's death and also raised concerns regarding his will.

Police have not publicly disclosed further details about the specific content under investigation.

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Senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani later posted on X that Dr Singh was granted bail nearly five hours after the arrest.

He described the case as“baseless and frivolous” in his social media post.

Sunjay Kapur Death And Family Dispute

Kapur, chairman of auto components company Sona Comstar, died in London on 12 June 2025.

Though his death was officially ruled natural, controversy followed after his mother reportedly sought a criminal investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death. She alleged there were“unexplained circumstances” linked to the incident and also raised concerns connected to the family-run business and inheritance matters.

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The controversy later expanded into a reported inheritance dispute involving members of Kapur's family.

Reports also stated that actor Karisma Kapoor's children sought their“rightful share” in their late father's estate and moved the Delhi High Court against their stepmother, Priya Sachdev.

Sunjay Kapur and Karisma Kapoor married in 2003 before separating and finalising their divorce in 2016. Sunjay Kapur later married Priya Sachdev.