Norovirus Outbreak Confirmed Aboard Cruise Ship In France's Bordeaux

MENAFN - IANS) Paris, May 14 (IANS) An infectious outbreak reported aboard the cruise ship "Ambition," docked in Bordeaux, has been confirmed as viral gastroenteritis caused by norovirus, the prefecture of Gironde in southwestern France said in a statement.

No severe cases have been reported at this stage, and asymptomatic people will be allowed to leave the vessel, according to the statement issued on Wednesday (local time).

The "Ambition," operated by British company Ambassador Cruise Line, arrived in Bordeaux on Tuesday evening. About 1,700 passengers and crew members were initially prevented from disembarking after the death of a passenger aged around 90 on board.

The death may be linked to a "gastroenteritis-like illness," amid the onset of digestive symptoms in around 80 people, reports Xinhua news agency.

Epidemiological and biological analyses later conducted at Bordeaux University Hospital confirmed the viral origin of the outbreak.

According to the statement, infected people will remain isolated on board, while quarantine and hygiene measures will continue to be enforced. The cruise operator will decide whether to continue the itinerary pending further medical information.

Highly contagious norovirus is a common cause of acute gastroenteritis and is known to cause outbreaks in closed settings such as cruise ships.

Meanwhile, hantavirus continues to remain a concern.

World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Tuesday said additional hantavirus cases could still emerge in the coming weeks following the evacuation of passengers from the outbreak-hit cruise ship MV Hondius, while stressing that the global public health risk remains low.

"Given the long incubation period of the virus, it is possible that we may see more cases in the coming weeks," Tedros said at a joint press conference with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez held at the Moncloa Palace in Madrid.

According to Tedros, 11 hantavirus-related cases have so far been reported, including three deaths. Nine of the 11 cases have been confirmed as Andes virus infections, while the remaining two are considered probable cases.