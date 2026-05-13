Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari Pay Tributes To Sambhaji Maharaj, Call Him 'Symbol Of Valour'

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 14 (IANS) Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday paid homage to Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj on his birth anniversary, praising the Maratha ruler for freeing strategic areas from Mughal control and defeating their armies in numerous battles.

In a post on X, both in Hindi and Marathi, Shah hailed Sambhaji's early embrace of patriotism and dharma, his lifelong opposition to religious conversions, and his ultimate sacrifice for "swadharma, swabhasha, and swaraj".

"Having imbibed the values ​​of patriotism, the defence of Dharma, and the ideals of Hindavi Swaraj since his very childhood, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj liberated numerous strategic territories from Mughal occupation and defeated the Mughal army in countless battles," the Home Minister said.

"Resolute throughout his life in his commitment to preventing religious conversions, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj never allowed the torch of 'swadharma, swabhasha, and swaraj' to be extinguished -- ultimately sacrificing his very life for these noble causes," he added, offering his "countless salutations to the valiant defender of Dharma".

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari also took to social media and paid tributes to the Maratha ruler.

"Symbol of valour and bravery. On the birth anniversary of Swarajya Rakshak Dharmaveer Chhatrapati Shri Sambhaji Maharaj, offering respectful salutations to him," Gadkari posted on X.

Sambhaji Maharaj, the eldest son of Shivaji Maharaj, continued and adapted his father's military legacy while facing intense multi-front pressures from the Mughal Empire under Aurangzeb, the Siddis of Janjira, the Portuguese, and other regional powers.

Sambhaji, born on May 14, 1657, ruled from 1681 to 1689 as the second king of the Maratha Empire.